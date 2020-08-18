Cabell County man sentenced to federal prison for nearly $500,000 theft from church

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Cabell County was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for federal mail fraud involving nearly half a million dollars taken from a church, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Monday.

Robert Dale Adkins, 76, of Ona, was ordered to pay restitution for $487,488.92. He had previously pleaded guilty to a mail fraud scheme.

Adkins received a 33-month prison sentence.

“Stealing is one thing, but stealing almost half a million dollars from a church is both remarkable and tragic,” Stuart said in a news release. “This man betrayed the trust of the church and its parishioners for six years by padding his personal bank account with the church’s money.”

From at least 2012 through December 2018, Adkins was the treasurer for the Antioch Baptist Church, located near Ona. As treasurer, Adkins had access to the church’s checking account and was authorized to sign checks from that account on behalf of the church.

Investigators say during that time, Adkins wrote and signed checks on the church’s account for his own benefit. Those checks went to pay personal creditors as well as for personal items.

