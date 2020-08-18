Advertisement

Cabell Midland’s Knights excited on Day 1 of practice

Cabell Midland holds their first football practice of 2020.
Cabell Midland holds their first football practice of 2020.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Cabell Midland Knights came within one game of winning the Class AAA state championship last year in Wheeling and all the players and coaches want is to get a shot to try it again this year.

The Knights took to the practice field in Ona on Monday afternoon for the first official practice of fall camp.

Luke Salmons and Jadyn Johnson talk about the excitement of getting to this point of the summer.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall sports practices begin in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Student athletes are hoping COVID-19 doesn't disrupt their season.

Sports

UK Football Schedule Is Set

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
The 2020 schedule is out for Kentucky Football

Sports

Pioneers Hoping To Rebound In 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wayne Preps For 2020

Sports

Huntington High Starts Practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
Huntington High's Home Opener Is September 4th Against Hurricane

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Wayne Starts Practice Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pioneers Start Preparations For 2020 With A 9am Practice

VOD Recordings

Huntington High Begins Practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
Huntington High Begins Practice For 2020 Season

Sports

Herd Adds Appy State September 19th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Adds Home Game For September 19th

Sports

SEC Schedule To Be Released Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
SEC Fans To See 2020 Football Schedule Monday

Sports

Pikeville Eager To Get Back To Work

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville hopes to repeat as champs in Ky Class 1A

VOD Recordings

Pikeville Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
Pikeville Hopes To Repeat As KY Class 1A Champs