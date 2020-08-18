Advertisement

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools officials decided Monday to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning.
Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools officials decided Monday to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools officials decided Monday to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning.

That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.

“The decision was a difficult one, but in an effort to put safety first, the decision was made,” school officials said in a release Monday night.

