COVID-19 Ky. | 627 new cases, 12 additional deaths

Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 40,299 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 627 of which were newly reported.

The governor said 14 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including a 1-month-old from Pike County.

Beshear also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 830 people. One of those deaths includes a 44-year-old woman from Carter County.

“Today we’ve also lost 12 Kentuckians to COVID-19. Twelve. And when you look at this report, it’s people of a number of different ages,” Beshear said in a release. “We haven’t had a lot of days where we’ve had double-digit deaths. What we’ve suffered from are a few every single day, which is hard, but a day when we have 12 from all over Kentucky is a difficult day.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 770,382 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.48%. At least 9,223 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

