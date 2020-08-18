Advertisement

COVID-19 Ohio | 861 new cases, 39 new deaths

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Governor DeWine announced an order Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Health that will outline how sports, both contact and non-contact, may move forward in Ohio.

The order will apply to all organized sports in the state and will include guidelines for spectators.

The decision for high school fall sports to be postponed to the springtime will be left to the school districts.  

The governor says the order will be available on here.

Governor DeWine also spoke with Dr. Jim Borchers of The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Borchers specializes in sports medicine. He discussed the importance of sports and its impact on the physical and mental health of young people.

Officials announced Tuesday there are 109,923 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,871 coronavirus-related deaths.

A total of 12,436 people have been hospitalized, including 2,805 admissions to intensive care units. 

1,863,180 Ohioans have been tested for the virus so far.

