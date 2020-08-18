Crews working to shut off power and gas in Nitro after fire
Crews are working near 27th Street
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Nitro are working Monday night to cut off natural gas and electric in part of the city after a fire.
Crews are working near 27th Street. It is unsure at this time what exactly caught on fire, but it happened near a gas line and power lines.
We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more information.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.