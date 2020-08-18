Advertisement

Criminal investigation launched following firefighter’s death

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A criminal investigation has been launched following a firefighter’s sudden death last month.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt and Charleston Fire Chief Jeffrey Jackson held a press conference Tuesday regarding the death of firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee.

Officials say Cuffee who suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 3 was the victim of an overdose.

Officials reported Tuesday that the toxicology report showed traces of Fentanyl and Xylazine.

Law enforcement is now searching for someone who may be distributing the drug Xylazine. Charleston officials say they have not yet dealt with cases involving this drug within the city.

The overdose reversal drug, Narcan, can not be used to revive someone who has taken or been exposed to Xylazine, officials say.

Officials say the fire department responds to thousands of ambulance calls every year. They stressed Tuesday that no narcotics seized or stored at the department were found missing.

