Advertisement

DeWine set to announce high school sports plan

(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor has hinted that sports will go ahead with restrictions and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association also suggested last week that sports will go on. DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, suspended school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has been one of the loudest voices advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former University of Dayton football player has been outspoken on this issue on his personal Twitter account.

He tweeted last week that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people. DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney says the two agree on the value of youth sports.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Investigators seek tips in Gallia County arson

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction .

Regional

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.

News

CD COLOR SYSTEM HIT 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
CW 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. newscasts

Local

Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 365,551 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,731 total cases and 164 deaths.

Latest News

Local

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.

Back To School

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The agenda for teachers the next two weeks will focus on learning to teach virtually.

Video

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Updated: 12 hours ago
Portsmouth City School teachers returned to work Monday in southeastern Ohio. They have two weeks before students start up again both in-person and virtually.

Local

Virtual education to start Sept. 8 for Raceland-Worthington Schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That decision comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month for in-person learning to be delayed until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Fall sports practices begin in West Virginia

Updated: 14 hours ago
Monday marked the first day of fall sports practice in West Virginia, making the notion that maybe their season really will happen that much more real.

Local

Cabell County man sentenced to federal prison for nearly $500,000 theft from church

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Robert Dale Adkins, 76, of Ona, was ordered to pay restitution for $487,488.92. He had previously pleaded guilty to a mail fraud scheme.