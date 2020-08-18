Dodgeball Thunderdome coming to Discovery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For generations, dodgeball was a game of either fun or fear. Discovery takes on dodgeball in a way only they can, transforming the game into an epic sporting adventure in an all-new arena where everyday people become heroes.

Host David Dobrik, a Youtube and internet sensation, and Erin Lim, from E! News, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to give viewers a peak of what they can expect when tuning in.

Dodgeball Thunderdome airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

