Dodgeball Thunderdome coming to Discovery

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For generations, dodgeball was a game of either fun or fear. Discovery takes on dodgeball in a way only they can, transforming the game into an epic sporting adventure in an all-new arena where everyday people become heroes.

Host David Dobrik, a Youtube and internet sensation, and Erin Lim, from E! News, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to give viewers a peak of what they can expect when tuning in.

Dodgeball Thunderdome airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

