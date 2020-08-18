Advertisement

Elderly couple finds love during the coronavirus pandemic

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN) - An elderly New York couple proves that it is never too late to find love, even during a pandemic.

Jeffrey Miller, 76, popped the question to his true love, 71-year-old Gloria Alexis, earlier this month surrounded by staff and friends at their assisted living facility.

“There’s something about her that makes me happy,” Miller said.

Staff says the couple have been friends for years and are inseperable.

When Alexis got sick during the pandemic, Miller said that is when he realized that he loved her.

“He can’t live without me,” Alexis said.

The couple has a message to others looking for love during the pandemic.

“You are never too old to find love. I’m 76. She’s 71. Never give up. Keep the faith. You will always find love out there,” Miller said.

They plan to get married in September with all their friends and family.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

