Fall sports practices begin in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked the first day of fall sports practices in West Virginia, giving student athletes renewed optimism that maybe their season really will happen in 2020.

“We’re super excited,” Cabell Midland quarterback Jaydyn Johnson said before the Knights’ practice.

“You’re not guaranteed tomorrow with all this stuff,” Spring Valley football coach Brad Dingess said.

Whether schools will be able to play week to week will depend on if their county or their opponent’s county is able to stay out of the orange or red under the state’s new color coding system.

Cabell Midland head football Coach Luke Salmons says they’re only worrying about what they can control.

“It’s kind of like football in general,” Salmons said. “There are so many tangibles dealing with this. The only thing we can do when we’re given the time to be together and given the opportunity to work is take advantage of what we have and do what we’ve got to do on our end, because that’s the only way we can play.”

Johnson, who practiced taking snaps under center following the departure of Knights standout J.J. Roberts, says the idea of not being on the field with his teammates on Friday nights is painful to imagine.

“I think it’s safe,” Johnson said. “If they don’t want to play, then just don’t play, but if you want to play, then come out here and play. That’s how I feel.”

“These kids are hanging out anyway,” Wayne football head Coach Tom Harmon said. “They’re at each others’ houses and going out to eat together. It’s nice to have an official structured setting for them to be able to come to. You can tell people are excited.”

In order to play, student athletes’ parents or guardians had to sign a COVID-19 consent form.

