Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in W.Va.

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four more deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday morning.

A 90-year-old man from Logan County, an 80-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County have passed away, officials say.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 365,551 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,731 total cases and 164 deaths.

1,830 of those cases are still considered active in the state, according to the DHHR.

6,737 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), Wyoming (47).

