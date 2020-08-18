Advertisement

Gov. DeWine says “all sports may go forward”

High School football season is to begin August 28th
Ohio high school sports is still moving foward to having fall seasons.
Ohio high school sports is still moving foward to having fall seasons.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - It seems that opening night in Ohio high school football is still a-go. In his Tuesday press conference, Governor Mike DeWine said “all sports may go forward this fall, both contact and non-contact. We know that contact sports increases the risk of spread. The more spread in the community, the more in the school. On the other hand, we know the importance of sports. Any decision about playing sports or not playing sports cannot be made in a vacuum.”

He also said that there will be no spectators other than family members or those close to the family or the student-athlete. Ohio is going to leave it up to the schools to judge who counts.

Lt. Gov. John Husted says OHSAA will have oversight officials at games to check that schools are enforcing state guidelines for sports.

More details will come out when the order is issued. The first game in Ohio high school football are set for August 28th.

