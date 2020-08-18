Herd Adds Another Home Game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football added another home game for the 2020 season as they announced Eastern Kentucky will be the season opener on September 5th. Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said on Twitter “There’s no place like home. Looking forward to Marshall football in our house, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, on Labor Day weekend for the season opener! We are now back to six home games in 2020, which is important for our program and fan base.”

https://twitter.com/TheHerdAD/status/1295789843079786497

The Thundering Herd holds the all-time series lead 11-8-1, including a 32-16 victory in 2018.

The Colonels will be led by first-year coach Walt Wells, who was announced as EKU’s head coach on December 9, 2019. The team went 7-5 last season, including a 5-3 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“We’re happy to get that sixth home date on the schedule,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “Our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to hitting the Joan C. Edwards Stadium turf on September 5 to get the 2020 season underway.”

The athletics department has been in regular contact with university, local and state officials to develop guidelines and procedures for fan attendance at its 2020 home games. Further information on that front will be communicated as it comes available.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.