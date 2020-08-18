Investigators seek tips in Gallia County arson

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help in solving an arson investigation.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 15348 State Route 554 in Bidwell at 2:24 a.m. Aug. 11. No one was injured and the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Springfield Township Fire Department.

