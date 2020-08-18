Making a Difference | WSAZ helps Ky. couple waiting 4 months for unemployment help

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WSAZ) - In early March, a source of income for a couple in Greenup County was cut off after the husband was laid off from his job. Since then, he has applied and been approved for unemployment.

The couple, however, has not seen a dime.

“There’s a lot of people that need this money,” the wife said. They wished to not be identified. “You can’t get a hold of anyone to talk to them because it’s just recordings.”

They are not alone in their frustrations. In June, hundreds of out-of-work Kentuckians showed up to the state unemployment office in Frankfort demanding in-person assistance.

Since then, the state has offered “pop-up” unemployment help in locations, but still the couple waits.

They say another issue is the amount they are supposed receive.

The wife says the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance told them originally they would be sent around $150 a week, but a follow up letter said they would get more than $500 a week because the office determined he was missing out on more than $200,000 in income during the shutdown. The wife says that is not accurate, saying he would have made $4,000 to $5,000.

The couple says they have gotten calls from a recording, updating them that the claim has been received, but have yet to speak to a real person.

They say because they are elderly and have health issues, they can’t go stand in a line like that.

WSAZ reached out to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office with the couple’s issues. Within 20 minutes, a spokesperson reached out asking for their contact information.'

WSAZ also spoke to State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) about the couple’s problem. She has been pushing for the reopening of unemployment offices that were shutdown in 2017.

Branham Clark says she is still talking with lawmakers and recently pre-filed a bill to get the offices open in 2021.

“People are falling off a cliff, and it would be such an easy fix with in-person assistance,” she said.

