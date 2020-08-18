Nice vacation week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Taste of September arrives

The second half of August can often be used as a weather litmus test for September to come. Scorched hot and dry days like last year often lead to the hottest weather of the summer in September. On the other hand a wet and cool spell to round out the meteorological summer (June thru August) can easily lead to an early fall pattern.

Naturally then the climate the next 2 weeks will be watched for clues of what’s to come.

In this middle week of August, the weather will be more typical of mid-September with warm sun by day yet cozy star shine at night. Sure a few disturbances will pass and render the chance for some showers for gardeners and farmers. But the “trend” will be seasonally dry by late summer standards.

One such disturbance will pass Tuesday afternoon accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Similar to the Sunday night pattern, activity will be non-severe though a few rouge lightning strikes will be possible. Our target zone for rain both temporally (when) and spatially (where) will be afternoon with areas south of I-64 in a more favorable zone for 1-2 hours of rain. Lesser time coverage and intensity rains will fall north of I-64 where a half hour to hour shower would be more probable.

Color Wednesday and Thursday as fine late summer days as warming sun propels highs into the mid-80s. Kids off from school know the late summer sun strength is still a formidable opponent so a sunblock with SPF 30 will be needed on those 2 days.

Hotter more humid air will return by the weekend, but along with the increase in the 3Hs will come the risk of late week into weekend thunder.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.