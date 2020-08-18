Advertisement

Nice vacation week ahead

Heat stays away this week
Good pool week without 90 degree heat
Good pool week without 90 degree heat(KOTA)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Taste of September arrives

The second half of August can often be used as a weather litmus test for September to come. Scorched hot and dry days like last year often lead to the hottest weather of the summer in September. On the other hand a wet and cool spell to round out the meteorological summer (June thru August) can easily lead to an early fall pattern.

Naturally then the climate the next 2 weeks will be watched for clues of what’s to come.

In this middle week of August, the weather will be more typical of mid-September with warm sun by day yet cozy star shine at night. Sure a few disturbances will pass and render the chance for some showers for gardeners and farmers. But the “trend” will be seasonally dry by late summer standards.

One such disturbance will pass Tuesday afternoon accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Similar to the Sunday night pattern, activity will be non-severe though a few rouge lightning strikes will be possible. Our target zone for rain both temporally (when) and spatially (where) will be afternoon with areas south of I-64 in a more favorable zone for 1-2 hours of rain. Lesser time coverage and intensity rains will fall north of I-64 where a half hour to hour shower would be more probable.

Color Wednesday and Thursday as fine late summer days as warming sun propels highs into the mid-80s. Kids off from school know the late summer sun strength is still a formidable opponent so a sunblock with SPF 30 will be needed on those 2 days.

Hotter more humid air will return by the weekend, but along with the increase in the 3Hs will come the risk of late week into weekend thunder.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Refreshing feel this week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
After several days with uncomfortably high humidity, less humid conditions will be the norm through the week ahead along with near-average temperatures. While most days will be dry, a few may see rain.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Improving conditions in coming days

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following an unsettled end to the week, conditions will begin to improve over the next few days. There will still be the opportunity for showers and storms, but they will be mostly isolated in coverage.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Downpour risk Saturday, then generally quieter

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday, with local high water possible due to downpours. After that, the week ahead will see more dry hours than not with only isolated opportunities for showers.

Forecast

Flood risk into Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
In a week when America has been visited by a great derecho and flash flooding, Tony says our turn for severe weather is here. Flash flooding is the concern and Tony blogs about it at wsaz.com.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | On Downpour Patrol

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
In a summer known for heat and overall dryness, Tony says Thursday night's scattered downpours are telegraphing some much needed rain.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | August Humidity Continues

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer downpour season has been on hold this week save for the far southern Coalfield region and the high country of WV, KY. Now Tony says there is hope that something can break thru the dry air wall.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Typical August Form And Fashion

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Highs will range from the upper 80s (airports) to 90 (downtown) as we head toward the weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT