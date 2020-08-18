One injured in motorcycle accident in Ashland
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person was airlifted Monday evening after they were involved in a motorcycle accident in Ashland, according to Boyd County 911.
The incident happened along Roberts Drive in Ashland.
There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.
