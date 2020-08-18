Advertisement

Parents in Chesapeake scramble after last-minute school decision

With less than two weeks before the start of the school year, Chesapeake announced classes will be held virtually for now.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake School Board met Monday evening and decided to move the first nine weeks of the fall semester to virtual learning.

The announcement also stated that sports programs have been suspended.

Some parents had already registered their children to begin in-person classes five days a week beginning Aug. 31, many of them taking to social media to express frustration and disappointment with the decision.

“We decided yesterday that our social distancing was not going to be appropriate and that during food service, lunchtime, masks would come off and we would have students too close together,” said Superintendent Jerry McConnell. “Unsafe, so we made the decision that we would postpone.”

Many parents cited concerns with how to help their children learn from home, while some are working two jobs.

Others worry about their students IEP or Individualized Education Program. A few parents said they don’t have reliable internet access where they live.

Ashley Roberts is a mom of two. She says she’s glad for the decision and is happy to keep her kids safe at home, but is nervous to see how this process will work.

“I have to scramble and set up a school space for my kids,” Roberts said. “Some people may not like all of the answers, and it is very stressful. Hopefully everything will go well.”

The school district says more announcements from each school will be coming in the next few days.

“I have one that is on the autism spectrum and I’m concerned about how he is going to learn or progress to learn,” Roberts said. “Every day is something new or something different. I just try to stay calm for my children’s sake.”

McConnell tells WSAZ the district plans to provide Chromebooks for each student.

“We’re hoping that those go out soon,” he said. “That was something we felt we could do for our community.”

A protest is planned at 6:30 Tuesday evening outside Chesapeake High School. Parents say they want to discuss their options since many districts have already closed open enrollment.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

