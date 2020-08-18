Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

They have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 08-18-20

Updated: 44 minutes ago
WV Lottery Drawing

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died.

Latest News

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Resident’s family scared after Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
According to the Lewis County Health Department, 52 residents and 24 staff members of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have tested positive since early August.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 627 new cases, 12 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The governor said 14 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including a 1-month-old from Pike County.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Local

Sports and extracurricular activities back on at Chesapeake City Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Arthur Suiter, the school board president, told WSAZ over the phone Tuesday night that after listening to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Tuesday, they were able to reverse course.

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 861 new cases, 39 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials announced Tuesday there are 109,923 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,871 coronavirus-related deaths.