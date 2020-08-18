Advertisement

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Teachers have two weeks before students start up again both in-person and virtually
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth City School teachers returned to work Monday. They have two weeks before students start up again both in-person and virtually.

Students in the district currently have two options: virtual learning or blended learning.

The in-person learning model allows students to attend school two days a week and stay home for three. One group of students will attend school Monday and Tuesday, and another group of students will attend school Thursday and Friday. It isn’t the district’s original back-to-school option, but Superintendent Scott Dutey says it’s the safest.

“How do you plan for two days of being in school and then the rest of the week not being in school?,” Dutey asked. “But that’s where we are right now. Because of the numbers and social distancing requirements, that’s the safest mode for us to start the year.”

The agenda for teachers the next two weeks will focus on learning to teach virtually.

Teachers are going over Google Classroom, interactive maps, and other ways to keep kids engaged online. It’s not the only way teachers will be instructing, but it’s the method most teachers are unfamiliar with.

“It’s going to be a new endeavor for them,” Dutey said. “But we’re trying to provide the training up front and then provide over the course of the year what they need.”

Portsmouth teachers say they’re up for the challenge.

