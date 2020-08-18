Advertisement

Resident’s family scared after Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care COVID-19 outbreak

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Lewis County hits close to home for the McCane family.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, 52 residents and 24 staff members of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have tested positive since early August.

Greg McCane’s 90-year-old father is one of the 52 residents.

“It just felt like it was going to be a death sentence for him because he had everything going against him. He has heart disease,” McCane said about his dad.

While McCane’s father is recovering, it still leaves him fearful that he might test positive again.

“They have moved him from the red zone, which is where those that test positive. He stepped down into the yellow zone. The green zone is where they feel like they are free and safe,” McCane said.” He’s moving in the right direction, but we can’t see him other than through the window.”

In total, four residents at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have died after coming down with the virus.

“COVID doesn’t care about that you’re elderly, that there are other comorbidities. In fact, that’s what it prefers and unfortunately, it has hit this local nursing home hard,” said Anita Bertram, director of the Lewis County Health Department.

Late Monday evening, Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced that a resident who recently returned from an area hospital had been in contact with a hospital employee who later tested positive.

“Moving forward, residents are being sent out to a different hospital,” Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care said in a release.

