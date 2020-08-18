Advertisement

Small infant found in ditch unresponsive, mother arrested for child endangerment

Mary Beth Carver, 39, of Lucasville has been charged with one count of child endangerment a felony of the 3rd degree.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ Now Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother is facing charges Tuesday after she and her two small children were found in a stranger’s yard, covered in blood and an infant was discovered lying in a ditch nearby unresponsive.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says his office received a 911 call on Saturday, August 15 from a man on Greenbriar Road stating that a woman had busted a window at his home.

The sheriff says a second 911 call came in shortly after stating that a woman with two naked children were standing in his yard and all were covered in blood.

Deputies say both children appeared to be under the age of four.

According to a press release, the woman was very combative when deputies arrived and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies say they also found a small infant lying in a ditch unresponsive.

The infant was flown to a hospital in West Virginia while the woman and two older children were taken to a medical center in Ohio.

Deputies say the infant is currently still in the hospital and the two older children were released into the custody of Scioto County Children Services.

During the investigation, detectives learned the mother was seen squeezing the infant’s neck in what could be considered a chokehold.

On August 17, detectives say the mother was released from the hospital. She was located at a home in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded and detained Mary Beth Carver, 39, of Lucasville.

Carver was transported to Scioto County and arrested. She has been charged with one count of child endangerment a felony of the 3rd degree.

Deputies say Carver also has an outstanding warrant that was issued in Pike County for child endangering.

Carver appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday and is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Donini says more charges in this case could be presented to the grand jury on a later date.

