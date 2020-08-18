Virtual education to start Sept. 8 for Raceland-Worthington Schools
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Raceland-Worthington Board of Education voted Monday night to start virtual education on Sept. 8.
The board’s vote was unanimous.
That decision comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month for in-person learning to be delayed until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.
