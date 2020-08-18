Woman arrested in string of car break-ins in St. Albans; nearly $3,000 worth of property recovered

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday in a string of car break-ins involving as many as 25 vehicles, St. Albans Police say.

The break-ins began overnight Saturday with reports of stolen coins and vehicle registrations. More property loss was reported Sunday through Tuesday.

So far, police have recovered nearly $3,000 worth of stolen property, and more arrests are expected. Officers said the recovered property was military memorabilia stolen from one victim.

Officers said the victims had their cars unlocked, and the suspects are generally not breaking windows or forcing entry.

Police said most of the break-ins happened on Benedict Circle, as well as other parts of town. Most were on the east end, including the area east of Walnut Street and Washington Avenue.

Police urge owners to lock their vehicles’ doors and not to leave items out in plain sight, especially valuable belongings.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.