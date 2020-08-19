4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Wednesday.
The latest cases involve a 32-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman.
All are isolating at home.
There have been 47 new cases this month alone and 211 overall since the pandemic began.
One hundred eighty-three have recovered from the virus, and there have been four deaths.
