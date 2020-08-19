4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Wednesday.

The latest cases involve a 32-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman.

All are isolating at home.

There have been 47 new cases this month alone and 211 overall since the pandemic began.

One hundred eighty-three have recovered from the virus, and there have been four deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.