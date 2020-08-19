Advertisement

Ahead of virtual school start, families struggle with internet connection

A bungled line of internet cable hangs high in the air in eastern Kentucky.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that schools should wait to resume in-person learning until Sept. 28.

That decision that has many parents worried their student will fall behind because of issues with internet access.

For the Gearhart family, reliable internet access has always been a challenge.

“It’s like we’ve been forgotten about,” said Michael Gearhart.

They live in Carter County where last month their internet woes were made worse when their internet cable came down and left dangling in the road.

Finally someone got fed up and tied the cable to a tree stump.

“The only thing we have is through our cell phones, and that’s the only access we would have,” said Sarah Gearhart.

Fed up with the service, the Gearharts decided to switch internet providers, but know that isn’t an option for everyone.

“It’s aggravating,” said Michael Gearhart.

Neighbors waited six weeks for someone to come out and repair the line, but they know the fix may not be permanent. They say the next time a major storm blows through, they might be in the same situation all over again.

Since switching, the Gearharts say things have gotten better and definitely an improvement over no signal at all.

With school starting virtually in a week, many families may be struggling to find an alternative solution.

Beshear made a promise Tuesday to help families who may fall through the cracks.

“I think we’re going to be able to provide significant help to really about 5 percent of Kentucky students that would have trouble accessing the internet to make sure virtual learning could work,” the governor said.

He has plans to help expand broadband internet access in rural parts of the state. He plans to announce more details later this week.

We’re finalizing the details, we want to make sure the plan works and has the buy-in with everyone. Checking with some superintendents, checking with some county judges and checking with those that would be providing the service.

Gov. Andy Beshear

The governor believes additional help will be coming from the federal government in the early part of the year and may help with long-term connectivity.

“We knew before this that broadband was as important infrastructure as our roads and drinking water, but boy now do we need it,” Beshear said. “I’m committed as governor to making sure that every single family in Kentucky can connect to the internet. We seem to live in a world where we see different crisis or historic moments on a more and more frequent basis. Let’s make sure that we have the tools in place for every single Kentucky child and in eastern Kentucky we are particularly focused on.”

For the Gearharts, they got tired of looking at equipment that wasn’t working or meeting their needs.

“It can’t even update itself,” said Michael Gearhart. “Because it can’t get any internet. I don’t have any lights, right there is the internet light and there’s no light on.”

It’s a critical resource at a time when internet connection is needed most.

Carter County Schools says the first day of school for their students in Aug. 26. The school year will begin with online/computer instruction.

All children will have the opportunity to check out a computer device. The only time students will need internet service is to download assignments and submit completed work.

For those who don’t have internet access, you can visit any Carter County School parking lot to download or submit work.

Lessons will consist of videos and assignments that students will complete at their own pace.

