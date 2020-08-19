Chesapeake returns to the practice field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been a whirlwind 36 hour for the Chesapeake Panthers football team. Monday night the Chesapeake school board voted to delay fall sports. Tuesday night there was a protest at the high school and later that evening, the board rescinded its decision and now will allow fall sports.

The school board said it had gotten new information from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine that gave them the ability to go ahead with football and other fall sports.

Wednesday afternoon the Panthers were back on the practice field. They open at home against Fairland a week from Friday.

