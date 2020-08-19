Advertisement

Cinemark Movies 10 to reopen in Ashland

According the Cinemark Holdings, Inc., it will reopen on Friday, August 28.
According the Cinemark Holdings, Inc., it will reopen on Friday, August 28.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Cinemark Movies 10 is set to reopen its Ashland location later this month.

According the Cinemark Holdings, Inc., it will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28.

The theater will reopen with the Cinemark Standard, which is greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures. Employees will go through an extensive training before reopening. They will wear face masks and gloves while working. There will also be a wellness check-in before each shift. Each theater will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor to ensure the highest standards of safety, social distancing, cleanliness and sanitation.

Theaters will also have staggered showtimes for social distancing.

There will be seat-buffering technology to automatically block seats adjacent to a party when they buy their tickets.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theater and can only be removed for eating and drinking inside the auditoriums.

Cinemark is also raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into the theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

All high-touch spaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Each theater will be disinfected every morning. There will also be seat wipes and hand sanitizer available for customers to use.

There will also be limited capacities inside auditoriums.

Cinemark has also streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification process, meaning they no longer require digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket. Those who buy a ticket at the theater will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher.

If you’re not feeling well, you’re asked to stay home and Cinemark will provide a refund.

Cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand, but each theater will have a designated area will cash will be accepted. Gift cards will be available.

Ashland’s theater will open up for the newest film, “Unhinged.”

For more information, click here.

