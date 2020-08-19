City of Nitro appoints legislative liaison

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Nitro added a new position to their staff at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Dave Casebolt appointed John Montgomery to be the legislative liaison for the City of Nitro

Montgomery, a former council member at large, was unanimously approved by the council to be appointed to the position.

As the city’s legislative liaison, Montgomery will work under the mayor and write ordinances, work with Nitro’s Land Reuse Agency, and lead Home Rule regulations.

”It feels extremely good that my efforts while I was on City Council were appreciated, and in many respects, will be continuing to do with this new position what I have done in my years on City Council,” Montgomery said.

The position is “irregular part-time,” meaning Montgomery will work less than 20 hours per week. The position comes with a monthly salary of $500.

