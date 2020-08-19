Advertisement

COVID-19 bus safety emphasized in Kanawha County

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bus drivers have always played a key role in keeping children safe, but that role gets even more serious during a pandemic.

Kanawha County has several COVID-19 based rules that involve buses. According to that plan, children who live in the same household are allowed to sit next to each other. Students who live in different households will sit two to a seat with others.

When it comes to cleaning, sanitizer will be available on the bus. The buses have to be cleaned every morning and afternoon.

Drivers say with all the new rules they have to follow, student and parent cooperation is crucial.

“If parents could reiterate, for them to wear the mask, and keep their hands to themselves. that’d be great,” said Scott Pauley, a Kanawha County bus driver and mechanic.

These small reminders can go a long way for young children, especially those who are riding the bus for the first time.

Pauley said he hopes the returning students and staff members set an example for first-time riders.

The first day of school in Kanawha County is set for Sept. 8

