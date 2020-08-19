COVID-19 KY | 655 new cases, 12 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Beshear said there were at least 40,926 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 655 of which were newly reported Wednesday. Fifteen of the newly reported cases were children ages 5 and younger, including a 12-day-old baby in Jefferson County.

“Of the 655 new cases, 91 – which is 14% – are kids 18 years and younger,” the Governor said.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 12 new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 830 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“I don’t remember two days where we had this many deaths back-to-back, and it’s the result that we talked about earlier, that when you have 3,000 cases a week, the deaths follow a couple weeks after,” the Governor said. “We’re at that point now.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 785,138 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41 percent. At least 9,331 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

