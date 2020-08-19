Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Nathan Dever

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Typically college students use their summer break to relax or go on a trip, but one small group of Shawnee State University students has been spending much of their free time in a lab, dedicating hour after hour to help others get through the pandemic safely.

Students in the plastics engineering technology program have spent their time off making Personal Protective Equipment for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan Dever, a student from Minford, started the project wanting to help protect workers in the medical field.

“It’s always made me happy to be able to help people,” Dever said. “When this first started, we had nurses and doctors show up to get the shields, and you could see the relief on their faces when they saw PPE was here.”

They started out donating face shields locally. Demand for their product has surpassed anything they ever imagined, and they’ve gotten requests from as far away as Columbus and Indiana.

Since March, they’ve made thousands of face shields.

Professor and department chair Adam Miller says he’s incredibly proud of his students for putting in the time and effort to make a difference during the national crisis.

“To see students like this take charge and take initiative and give back to the community is something that’s inspiring to me and is something we desire to be as an institution,” Miller said.

Once the fall semester starts and these students have less free time, they hope to recruit some of their classmates to help out with the project. They say they want to keep it going as long as there’s a demand.

They’re now charging for their face shields, but just so they break even. They’re not making a profit. Industry partners supply the school with materials to make the face shields.

Dever says they’ve gotten an order for 1,100 of them for the Minford school district and 500 more for New Boston schools.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Hero

Huntington Duo Helps Local Little League

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
Two volunteers helped local little league

Community

WSAZ on Social Media

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
WSAZ on Social Media

Community

Children’s Charities

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Children's Charities

Hometown Hero

Brady Blake WSAZ Hometown Hero

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST
|
By Keith Morehouse
9 year old with spina bifida plays basketball

Latest News

Hometown Hero

HOMETOWN HEROES | Alaina Collins and Maddie Watts

Updated: Dec. 6, 2019 at 8:30 PM EST
|
By Andrew Colegrove
For the second year in a row, two Chesapeake High School students have made it their mission to spread Christmas cheer.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero: Drew Collins

Updated: Jul. 27, 2019 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Amber Sipe
Drew helps out around the station and has his own locker because, to these firefighters, Drew is defined by so much more than his special needs.

Community

High school summit focuses on saying ‘no’ to drugs

Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 at 6:14 PM EST
|
By Nick Oliver
High school students from across West Virginia skipped class on Tuesday to make a classroom of their own to discuss the state’s massive drug epidemic.

Boone County deputies begin Alzheimer’s and Dementia training

Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Nick Oliver
Deputies in Boone County are preparing for whatever they may encounter in the field, including victims of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Community

‘Project Charleston’ to bring federal support to city’s West Side

Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Nick Oliver
With crime down on Charleston’s West Side, the U.S. Attorney’s office is bringing federal grants into the picture, in hopes of keeping active streets quiet with the help of “Project Charleston.”

Hometown Hero

Hometown Heroes: Ashland Middle School students

Updated: May. 25, 2018 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
After winning $170,000 for their school in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest by creating a device for first responders to safely pick up drug paraphernalia, the group of