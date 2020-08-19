Advertisement

Logan County Board of Education approves remote learning to begin school year

The Logan County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan at a special meeting Wednesday evening to begin the school year with remote learning.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Logan County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan at a special meeting Wednesday evening to begin the school year with remote learning.

Students there will be doing remote learning through at least the month of September.

The move comes following Logan County falling into the red category in the state’s color-coding COVID-19 system.

Superintendent Patricia Lucas says they’re putting this plan in place now to give staff and families a sense of stability moving forward. Lucas says staff will have 12 days of professional development to prepare for remote teaching.

