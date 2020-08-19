Advertisement

Man describes niece punching through glass window while holding infant

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Don Scott says his efforts to help his niece, Mary Beth Carver, get back on her feet went painfully awry.

“I was afraid she was going to come in there and attack me,” Scott said.

Scott says his niece had been living in a camper next to his house along Greenbriar Road in Lucasville with her three young daughters.

He says a little before noon Saturday, he and Carver got into an argument.

“She was saying I wasn’t being good to the kids, wasn’t treating them right,” Scott said. “I thought I was treating them fine. I was giving them snack cakes and all kinds of stuff.”

He says Carver stood outside on the porch, holding her 9-month-old daughter as the other two little girls stood by, and she began punching through the glass window.

“She busted that window out with her fist,” Scott said. “The kids started crying and screaming. It wasn’t like her to do something like that. I don’t think she was quite at herself when she did it.”

Investigators with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department say then, they got a 911 call saying Carver and the kids were in a neighbor’s yard covered in blood.

“There was blood all over the place,” Scott said.

Deputies came to the scene and say they found the youngest child unresponsive in a ditch. They say Carver had reportedly been seen squeezing the infant’s neck.

Investigators say the infant remained in the hospital as of Tuesday, and the two older kids were released into the custody of Child Protective Services.

When asked if he hopes Carver gets the help she needs and is one day reunited with her kids, Scott said, “Well yeah, if she ever gets back in her right mind, that would be fine with me.”

Carver is charged with one count of child endangerment and is being held in jail without bond. The sheriff says more charges could be filed.

