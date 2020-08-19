Advertisement

Man indicted for threatening circuit judge

(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threats to a Kanawha County Circuit Judge, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

According to the indictment, Keith Lessard, 40, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts engaged in a series of communications with the judge and others using email and the United States Postal Service.

The indictment says the communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by threatening her reputation by claiming she engaged in ‘illegal misconduct’ in a 2010 case against Lessard. Officials say the judge was serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Kanawha County at that time.

Lessard now faces up to ten years in prison, if convicted.

“These threats are taken very seriously and an example of the FBI’s dedication to keeping our community safe,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman. “These charges should send the message that we will not tolerate ending threatening words to victims in our communities.”

