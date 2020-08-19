Advertisement

Man wanted for murder arrested in Jackson County

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger with Jackson County Sheriff’s office says a murder suspect, who has been on the run for roughly two years, was arrested Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who managed to evade police for roughly two years has been arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says Duane Eugene Griffin Jr., of Akron, Ohio was arrested during a traffic stop.

The chief deputy says Griffin was wanted for murder out of Akron.

A firearm was recovered during the traffic stop and the chief tells WSAZ.com law enforcement in Akron believe it could be the weapon used during the 2018 murder.

Chief Mellinger also said Wednesday that if it wasn’t for a new $40,000 piece of equipment the arrest might not have been made. If not for the new ‘live scan machine’ that detects finger prints, Chief Mellinger says Griffin would have been booked under a fake name.

