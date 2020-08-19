Mark Stoops holds first news conference as Kentucky football starts fall camp

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops talked ahead of Kentucky’s first day of fall camp on Tuesday.

Mark Stoops news conference Mark Stoops discusses the start of fall camp for Kentucky. Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Stoops expressed his personal optimism that the Wildcats would be able to play in 2020, which they are scheduled to do as of right now. To Stoops’ knowledge, the Wildcats will have their full team heading into their date with Auburn to open the season.

“Players have been told from myself and from Mitch Barnhart directly that they have every opportunity to opt out with no repercussions, no penalties, and at this point, I have not had one person come to me and talk about opting out,” Stoops said.

In addition, Stoops was asked about Joey Gatewood’s transfer waiver.

“We had turned in everything necessary. We expect an answer here relatively soon,” Stoops said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to speculate on what I expect at this point in time.”

Gatewood transferred to Kentucky back in December of 2019, yet has not received anything on whether or not he will be immediately eligible. The former Auburn quarterback would be a huge boost for the Wildcats, as he was a top-50, four-star rated prospect in the 2018 class.

Stoops provided an update on Chris Oats as well, saying that the junior linebacker is doing better.

“He definitely has a long road to recovery. He has moved to a rehab facility. That’s all I really wanna touch on, on that out of respect to Chris and his family,” Stoops continued. “But we are certainly always praying for Chris, the whole team, and we wanna recognize and honor him at some point. But he’s certainly battling and getting better.”

Oats was hospitalized with a undisclosed, non-COVID-19 related medical issue before Labor Day. He was moved to a rehabilitation facility on June 4.

