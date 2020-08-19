Advertisement

Martin County man behind bars on auto theft charges

Casey Spence Mugshot
Casey Spence Mugshot(Martin County Sheriff/WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -One Martin County man is facing charges after allegedly stealing three vehicles in three days.

On Tuesday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle being driven in the Tomahawk area.

Sheriff Kirk and Deputy Sheriff Patrick stopped the truck and arrested Casey Spence, 22, of Tomahawk.

After being booked at the Sheriff's office, Spence allegedly jumped a handrail and attempted to steal a sheriff's transport vehicle.

Spence is facing charges of receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended operator’s license, fleeing and evading police 2nd-degree motor vehicle, terroristic threats against employees of the sheriff and deputies, and auto theft.

Deputies say Spence threatened to kill Sheriff Kirk and his deputies when he gets out of jail.

Casey is also charged with stealing a motorcycle on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

