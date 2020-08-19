New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools. The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

New Boston students showed up with masks on, got a quick temperature check, and headed straight for their classroom.

Superintendent Melinda Burnside says it took months of preparation to get to this point.

As of now, students who opted for in-person classes will be in school two days a week and at home learning virtually for three. It’s not an ideal situation for most, but after being out of the classroom since March, students were more than ready to return.

“She wanted to come back,” said parent Stephanie Bowman about her daughter. “I’m not worried. We’re excited.”

Bowman said she wasn’t concerned about her daughter’s safety, but she would miss their first day of school traditions.

“It’s a little bit sad because we don’t get to have our breakfast together and see all of her little friends and walk her around and get to spend that extra time with her in the morning,” Bowman said.

Inside the classrooms, there were more health precautions. Desks were at least 6 feet apart and masks were required.

The new rules are an adjustment for both students and teachers. However, Burnside said they’ll take each week at a time, and above all else, put safety first.

