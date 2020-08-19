Advertisement

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in Scioto County, Ohio.
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in Scioto County, Ohio.
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools. The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

New Boston students showed up with masks on, got a quick temperature check, and headed straight for their classroom.

Superintendent Melinda Burnside says it took months of preparation to get to this point.

As of now, students who opted for in-person classes will be in school two days a week and at home learning virtually for three. It’s not an ideal situation for most, but after being out of the classroom since March, students were more than ready to return.

“She wanted to come back,” said parent Stephanie Bowman about her daughter. “I’m not worried. We’re excited.”

Bowman said she wasn’t concerned about her daughter’s safety, but she would miss their first day of school traditions.

“It’s a little bit sad because we don’t get to have our breakfast together and see all of her little friends and walk her around and get to spend that extra time with her in the morning,” Bowman said.

Inside the classrooms, there were more health precautions. Desks were at least 6 feet apart and masks were required.

The new rules are an adjustment for both students and teachers. However, Burnside said they’ll take each week at a time, and above all else, put safety first.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.

Back To School

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The agenda for teachers the next two weeks will focus on learning to teach virtually.

Local

Virtual education to start Sept. 8 for Raceland-Worthington Schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That decision comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month for in-person learning to be delayed until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come Sept. 8.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

News

Holy Family School plans for in-person learning Monday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Catholic schools in Kentucky are moving forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.

Local

Cabell County Schools announce staggered re-entry approach

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The decision came after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about color coding counties based on the number of active COVID-19 cases at any given time, and giving school administrators the tools to plan accordingly.

News

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Bentley
The metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

Local

Boyd County Schools to start virtual learning Sept. 9

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is no word at this time about when in-person classes will begin.