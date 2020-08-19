Advertisement

Nice mid-week forecast

Good/Bad Timing rains to move on
Rain washes away youth practices.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The term “good” or “bad” weather is often a beauty is in the eyes of the beholder concept. Take winter when a snowstorm delights the kids (snow day, sledding, snowman making) while the adults cringe at the idea of driving on icy roads.

Same can be said for Tuesday’s late afternoon-night rain pattern. Construction workers liked the timing as most of the rain came after the work day had ended while some kids tired of their long pandemic vacation lost out on a night of midget, middle or high school soccer, football or cheer leading practice.

Anyhow, the Tuesday evening garden variety showers will move on after midnight and should mainly be gone by dawn Wednesday. In its wake, patchy dense fog will drape the river valleys and hills around airports.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday while a few stubborn showers may skim southern sections, a drying northeast wind will arrive to salvage a few decent late summer days. Highs in the 80-85 degree range with ample sunshine will demand a sunblock for the kids heading to the pool or playground.

By late week into the weekend, a southerly flow of more humid air will return accompanied by an extensive haze layer. This signals the comeback of new showers and thundershowers heading into the weekend. Which brings up a good point; namely, most who work during the week will abhor the strong chance of rain this weekend, but those who work on Saturday and Sunday will be glad to know early next week will see the return of drying sunshine.

