Raleigh County woman indicted after allegedly faking her own death to avoid federal sentencing

A woman from Raleigh County, West Virginia, who faked her own death to avoid sentencing has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to obstruct justice.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Raleigh County who faked her own death to avoid sentencing has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to obstruct justice, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Wednesday.

Julie Wheeler, 44, and her husband Rodney Wheeler, 48, both of Beaver, were indicted on the same charge.

Investigators say the couple conspired to obstruct justice by falsely reporting her falling from the Grandview Park overlook at the New River Gorge National River. The alleged incident happened last May, resulting in a massive search operation that included a helicopter.

At that time, Julie Wheeler was awaiting sentencing for a federal health care fraud conviction.

Investigators say Rodney Wheeler gave false statements to federal, state and local law enforcement officers about his wife’s disappearance, as well as a false post on his Facebook page.

A couple days later, West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at the couple’s home and found Julie Wheeler hiding in a closet.

According to a release from Stuart’s office, she was sentenced in late June to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release for health care fraud. She was further ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07.

She pleaded guilty to the health care fraud charge on Feb. 11, 2020, and admitted submitting fraudulent applications to the VA Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program where she overbilled for providing spina bifida care for a family member in the amount of $289,055.07.

