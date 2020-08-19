Advertisement

Reid Carrico Honored Twice This Week

Both USA Today & SI Recognize Ironton Senior
Ironton senior also honored by Sports Illustrated Monday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAZ) - The pre-season award keep rolling in for Ironton senior Reid Carrico. Tuesday night, he was named to the USA Today All American team as a member of the 1st team defense. He’s one of 5 linebackers on the list. On Monday, Sports Illustrated named him as the #8 linebacker in all of high school football. The Ironton Fighting Tigers play their season opener Friday night August 28th at Portsmouth High School.

