Reid Carrico Honored Twice This Week

(WSAZ) - The pre-season award keep rolling in for Ironton senior Reid Carrico. Tuesday night, he was named to the USA Today All American team as a member of the 1st team defense. He’s one of 5 linebackers on the list. On Monday, Sports Illustrated named him as the #8 linebacker in all of high school football. The Ironton Fighting Tigers play their season opener Friday night August 28th at Portsmouth High School.

