Second arrest made in car break-ins

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second arrest has been made in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins.

Alex Lake, of St. Albans, is charged with grand larceny.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the break-ins began overnight Saturday with reports of stolen coins and vehicle registrations. More property loss was reported Sunday through Tuesday. It involved as many as 25 vehicles.

The first arrest was made Tuesday. Police say they arrested Naomi Lewis.

Tuesday night, St. Albans Police went to Lake's home, but he wasn't there.

Later, officials received a call saying that someone was trying to break in their car. When police arrived, the suspect was gone.

After police reviewed surveillance footage, they found out the suspect was Lake. They went back to his house and found him. Police say Lake took off running, so they tazed him and he was arrested.

Police say more charges are pending against Lake.

