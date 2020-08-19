Deadly crash shuts down Route 60

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Cabell County dispatchers and the West Virginia Department of Highways a single car crash in the Milton area has killed one person early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Route 60 in the Milton area near Wallace Funeral Home just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of Route 60 are still shut down.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ only one car was involved in the crash.

Our crew at the scene say the car hit a wall.

