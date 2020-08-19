Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down Route 60

Single-vehicle accident near Wallace Funeral Home
Single-vehicle accident near Wallace Funeral Home(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Cabell County dispatchers and the West Virginia Department of Highways a single car crash in the Milton area has killed one person early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Route 60 in the Milton area near Wallace Funeral Home just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of Route 60 are still shut down.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ only one car was involved in the crash.

Our crew at the scene say the car hit a wall.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 60 near Milton has shut down the roadway.

According to dispatchers, the accident took place near the Wallace Funeral Home around 1:35 A.M. on Wednesday.

There is no word yet on any injuries as a result of the crash.

We are working to get more details and will update this developing story right here on WSAZ.com.

