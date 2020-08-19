Six additional COVID-19 cases reported at West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State University was notified Wednesday that six individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, leaders say.

Officials say these individuals were in contact with four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 10.

Contact tracing has been initiated and is being led by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the WVSU Office of Safety and Compliance.

The individuals are currently in quarantine and must test negative before resuming regular campus activity.

Deep cleaning and sanitizing has taken place in areas where the individuals are known to have been. Those who have been in close contact with the six individuals are also being tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine pending the test results.

Officials say safety protocols including mandatory face mask wearing and health screening stations located throughout campus are in place for the fall semester.

To read more about WVSU’s return to campus plan, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.