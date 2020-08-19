Some UK students concerned with ongoing COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been a different kind of first week back for students at the University of Kentucky.

Classes kicked off Monday to laptops and classrooms on-campus. Meanwhile, just on the edge of campus at Kroger Field, required COVID-19 testing continues.

“So of course classes started this Monday,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We’re going to run it through Saturday to make sure we’re getting any stragglers that didn’t register and get scheduled. Give us a little buffer zone.”

But for students already on-campus and tested well before coming to Lexington, more time to get tested is something of a concern.

“When I realized that, I was like ‘well what’s the point?’” said UK freshman Leslie Fitzpatrick. “I’m happy they’re requiring it but if you’ve been here for seven days and you could have had it and had no idea, how many students who tested negative before are now positive and they have no idea because they’re asymptomatic?”

All students are required to be tested by Aug. 22 and to complete a daily self-assessed screening, even on days when they do not have on-campus classes and on the weekends. The university’s guidelines can be found here.

“I’m happy UK has made it work,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m happy we’re able to be here and still maintain our distancing and try to stay healthy.”

A University of Kentucky spokesperson tells WSAZ the university has tested more than 17,000 students and only about 1 percent have tested positive.

