Advertisement

Some UK students concerned with ongoing COVID-19 testing

Students have until Saturday to get tested, while classes have already begun.
Students have until Saturday to get tested, while classes have already begun.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been a different kind of first week back for students at the University of Kentucky.

Classes kicked off Monday to laptops and classrooms on-campus. Meanwhile, just on the edge of campus at Kroger Field, required COVID-19 testing continues.

“So of course classes started this Monday,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We’re going to run it through Saturday to make sure we’re getting any stragglers that didn’t register and get scheduled. Give us a little buffer zone.”

But for students already on-campus and tested well before coming to Lexington, more time to get tested is something of a concern.

“When I realized that, I was like ‘well what’s the point?’” said UK freshman Leslie Fitzpatrick. “I’m happy they’re requiring it but if you’ve been here for seven days and you could have had it and had no idea, how many students who tested negative before are now positive and they have no idea because they’re asymptomatic?”

All students are required to be tested by Aug. 22 and to complete a daily self-assessed screening, even on days when they do not have on-campus classes and on the weekends. The university’s guidelines can be found here.

“I’m happy UK has made it work,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m happy we’re able to be here and still maintain our distancing and try to stay healthy.”

A University of Kentucky spokesperson tells WSAZ the university has tested more than 17,000 students and only about 1 percent have tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Six additional COVID-19 cases reported at West Virginia State University

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say these individuals were in contact with four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 10.

Local

W.Va. COVID-19 Czar speaks about outbreak guidance for schools

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, briefly spoke about the protocol that will be followed if a suspected case of the virus is discovered in a school once in-person instruction resumes.

First Look At Four

How to beat mask acne

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Erin Bateman with Marshall Dermatology gives tips on how to prevent acne while wearing a mask.

Local

Raleigh County woman indicted after allegedly faking her own death to avoid federal sentencing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the woman's husband reported she fell from an overlook at New River Gorge National River.

Latest News

News

WV coronavirus czar addresses protocol if positive case in school is identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, speaks about the protocol that will be followed if a positive cases of COVID-19 is found in a school.

Local

Cinemark Movies 10 to reopen in Ashland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According the Cinemark Holdings, Inc., it will reopen on Friday, August 28.

Back To School

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

News

Students in Oak Hill head back to class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Oak Hill Elementary, a school in Jackson County, Ohio, began classes Wednesday. WSAZ caught up with the principal before school started.

Local

Gov. Justice directs WorkForce WV to apply for Lost Wage Assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Local

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 47 new cases this month alone and 211 overall since the pandemic began.