Students in Oak Hill head back to class

OAK HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Wednesday marked the first day back to school for students at Oak Hill Elementary school.

Previously students were out for months due to COVID-19. The school day started off with children being dropped off at school, and employees say the process went smoothly.

“This morning drop off, walking the halls, it felt normal,” said school Principal Adam Michael.

Michael said he was proud of everyone for following directions. As required according to the re-entry plan, students and staff members have to wear masks. Facial coverings can be removed when eating or engaging in outside activities.

After being dropped off, students headed to class, where they were served breakfast. After breakfast, students take on a normal school day of learning. “Special” classes like music and computer courses come to them. Unless a teacher chooses to go outside, students spent most of the day in the classroom. Lunch will be served both in the cafeteria and the gym to keep students far apart. Children will sit with their class, and the cafeteria will be sanitized after each lunch period.

“We are directing traffic and alternating restroom breaks so that we’re not ending up with too many kids clustered together,” Michael said.

The Jackson County school welcomed back about 80 percent of their students. Staff members say a little under 20 percent of parents chose virtual learning. That means the student body size hasn’t gone down by much. Michael said teachers prepared for this type of situation.

While the first part of school went well, Michael asks parents be patient as the first week goes on.

“We hope it goes as smoothly as our drop off,” Michael said. “As we need to tweak, we will tweak”.

