Three additional cases of coronavirus in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Three more cases of the coronavirus have been reported, according to the Gallia County Health Department.

Officials say two of these individuals are connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks. They say these cases are active and not the result of an antibody test.

Gallia County has 92 cases, 89 are confirmed and three are probable.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19.

58 people have recovered, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.