Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported three new positive cases of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, they have 289 total positive cases over the course of the outbreak.

One person has been hospitalized, bringing the total for hospitalizations to 30 during the outbreak.

There have been eight additional recoveries. Overall, 242 people have recovered.

